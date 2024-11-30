Puri Prepares For Grand Navy Day Celebrations At Blue Flag Beach, Lord Jagannath Gets First Invite

Puri: Preparations are in full swing at Puri’s Blue Flag Beach for the grand Navy Day celebrations scheduled on December 4. With President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest, the event promises a spectacular display of naval might, cultural grandeur, and Odisha’s traditions.

Over 15 warships, 20 aircraft, and helicopters, along with four battle tanks, have already arrived at the Puri coast. By December 1, the number is expected to increase to 25 warships and 40 aircraft. On December 3, a martial arts showcase featuring 22 different forms will set the stage for the main event, which will also include a stunning laser show, a Navy band concert, and military exercises by Marcos Commandos and the parachute team.

Senior Navy officers are supervising the arrangements, ensuring every detail is in place for the grand event. Special seating has been arranged for the President, Defence Minister, and Chiefs of the three armed services, while 80 platoons of police and 300 senior officers will ensure security. Comprehensive traffic and parking measures are being implemented across Puri and Bhubaneswar, with extensive CCTV coverage and barricades at key locations.

In a gesture of respect and keeping tradition alive, the Navy extended the first invitation for the celebrations to Lord Jagannath at the Srimandir. Commanding Officer Pradeep Patel visited the temple, offering the invitation along with betelnut, coconut, and rice, in line with Odia traditions. Speaking about the tradition, Srimandir sevayat Gourahari Pradhan said that Mahaprabhu is always invited to auspicious events to seek blessings and ensure success.

Band rehearsal (ETV Bharat)

"According to our tradition, the Palia Khuntias who are present in the temple, place the invitation letter given by the devotees near the Trinity and read out the invitation letter. It is believed, one who seeks the Lord's grace, achieves success. The upcoming Navy Day programme will definitely be held successfully," he added.

Band rehearsal (ETV Bharat)

Narayan Mahasuar, editor of the Srimandir Suar Mahasuar Niyog, said that schedule of the temple has been arranged to facilitate the President's visit. As per the decision of the Chhatisha Niyog, on December 4 at 5 am, after the Dwar Fita Niyog, the Mangala Alati will be held. "The President will visit the temple between 10:30 am and 11 am. No servitors will go to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. However, we have not received any information from the administration about the preparation of Mahaprasad for the President. As soon as any instructions are received, we will make arrangements," he informed.

Puri Prepares For Grand Navy Day Celebrations (ETV Bharat)

After President's visit, the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Trinity.

The Navy Day celebrations are set to highlight a blend of Odisha’s cultural heritage and the nation’s maritime strength, creating a unique and grand experience for attendees.