President Murmu To Address Both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday To Mark 75 Years Of Constitution

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on Tuesday to commemorate 75 years of adoption of India's Constitution. The day also marks the ‘Samvidhan Divas’ (Constitution Day).

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi and other dignitaries will grace the occasion, according to press release of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

President Murmu will Address Both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. (PIB)

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar will also address the Members of both the Houses.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla will deliver the Welcome Address.

On this occasion, there will be several programmes to release of a commemorative Coin and Stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India, release of Books titled “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey” and release of Booklet dedicated to the Art of Constitution of India. Also, there will be release of the Constitution of India in Sanskrit and release of the Constitution of India in Maithili.

On this occasion, a Short Film Presentation dedicated to the glory of the Indian Constitution, its making and historical journey will be shown to the distinguished gathering.