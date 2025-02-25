ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Attend Mass Wedding Ceremony In MP's Chhatarpur On Wednesday

Chhatarpur: President Droupadi Murmu will attend a mass wedding ceremony organised by a charitable organisation in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

Shree Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti has organised the mass wedding ceremony at Gadha village in the district, where President Murmu will remain present, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chhatarpur district collector Parth Jaiswal said President Murmu is scheduled to reach Gadha between 10 am and 11 am, and is likely to leave around 2 pm, on Wednesday.