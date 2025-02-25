ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Attend Mass Wedding Ceremony In MP's Chhatarpur On Wednesday

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Chhatarpur: President Droupadi Murmu will attend a mass wedding ceremony organised by a charitable organisation in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

Shree Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti has organised the mass wedding ceremony at Gadha village in the district, where President Murmu will remain present, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chhatarpur district collector Parth Jaiswal said President Murmu is scheduled to reach Gadha between 10 am and 11 am, and is likely to leave around 2 pm, on Wednesday.

"All preparations have been made in view of the President's visit," Jaiswal told PTI. Wednesday will also witness Mahashivratri celebrations across India.

On February 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a more than Rs 200 crore health facility, including a cancer hospital, being built at Bageshwar Dham at Gadha, about 23 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

