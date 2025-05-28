President Murmu To Attend First Convocation Of Central Tribal University In Visakhapatnam On June 10

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace the maiden convocation ceremony of the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on June 10, officials said on Tuesday.

According to information received from the President's office by the Visakhapatnam collectorate, Mumru will land at Visakhapatnam Airport from Delhi at 11:30 am by a special flight. Following a formal welcome at the airport, she will proceed by road to the Andhra University Convention Centre on Beach Road and will reach there by 11:50 am.

The convocation ceremony has been scheduled from 12 pm to 1 pm, where the President will address the students and confer degrees on the graduates. Following the event, Murmu is likely to depart from the venue at 1 pm for the airport to fly to Jharkhand at 1:20 pm. Tight security and logistical arrangements are being readied for the high-profile visit, officials said.

On Monday, Murmu hosted a dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to welcome the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna and other dignitaries, including Supreme Court judges and chief justices of the High Courts also attended the dinner, the President's office said in a post on X.

Justice Gavai, who has been part of several benches that delivered landmark rulings, including the one upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that bestowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the 52nd CJI on May 14.