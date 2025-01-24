ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Address Nation On Republic Day Eve On Saturday

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and all channels of Doordarshan.

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 9:21 PM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day on January 25, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs (9.30 pm) onwards on its respective regional networks," the statement said.

