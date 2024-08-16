ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary in New Delhi. The tributes were paid at 'Sadaiv Atal'.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary (ANI)

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. He is remembered by countless people for his unparalleled contribution to nation building. He devoted his entire life towards ensuring that our fellow citizens lead a better quality of life. We will keep working to fulfill his vision for India.Paid homage to him at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ this morning, along with other distinguished dignitaries."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Vajpayee. A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the '90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP. His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary (ANI)

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. He is remembered by countless people for his unparalleled contribution to nation building. He devoted his entire life towards ensuring that our fellow citizens lead a better quality of life. We will keep working to fulfill his vision for India.Paid homage to him at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ this morning, along with other distinguished dignitaries."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Vajpayee. A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the '90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP. His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM NARENDRA MODIPRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUBJPSADAIV ATALATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.