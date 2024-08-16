President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Vajpayee On Death Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.
They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.
Prime Minister Modi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. He is remembered by countless people for his unparalleled contribution to nation building. He devoted his entire life towards ensuring that our fellow citizens lead a better quality of life. We will keep working to fulfill his vision for India.Paid homage to him at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ this morning, along with other distinguished dignitaries."
Tributes to Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024
He is remembered by countless people for his unparalleled contribution to nation building. He devoted his entire life towards ensuring that our fellow citizens lead a better quality of life. We will keep working to fulfill his vision for… pic.twitter.com/MfGUl9WUTy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Vajpayee. A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the '90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP. His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.