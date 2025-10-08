ETV Bharat / bharat

'Guardians Of Our Skies': Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Air Force Personnel On 93rd Indian Air Force Day

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the IAF performs during the rehearsal ahead of the 92nd Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Marina Beach in Chennai on Friday, October 04, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in greeting the Air Force personnel on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu said the force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. In a post on X, she also said that the country's air warriors "protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions".

Air Force Day is observed on October 8 to mark the anniversary of the institution and to commemorate the sacrifices made by air warriors.

"Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions," she said.

"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," the President added.