'Guardians Of Our Skies': Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Air Force Personnel On 93rd Indian Air Force Day
Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8 to mark the anniversary of the institution and to commemorate the sacrifices made by air warriors.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in greeting the Air Force personnel on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day on Wednesday.
President Droupadi Murmu said the force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. In a post on X, she also said that the country's air warriors "protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions".
"Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions," she said.
"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," the President added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to Air Force personnel, saying they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations.
Modi said, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations."
"Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable, Modi said, asserting that their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit make every Indian proud," the Prime Minister said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the air force warriors, hailing them as the "guardians of the skies". In a post on X, Shah said, "On Indian Air Force Day, extending warm greetings to the guardians of our skies. The very name of the force evokes immense pride in the hearts of Indians."
"Whether it is carrying the weight of national security or salvaging lives during natural calamities, the Indian Air Force stands tall with its steely courage and unflinching patriotism. On this day, I offer my solemn obeisance to the martyrs of the force who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation," Shah added.
