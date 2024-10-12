ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Dussehra Celebrations: President Murmu, PM Modi And Bollywood Stars To Join The Festivities

New Delhi: Dussehra is being celebrated across the country on Saturday, and Delhi is no exception. The capital city is also set to witness a grand event on the occasion of Vijayadashami, including Ravana Dahan, likely to be attended by top politicians and film stars.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been invited to witness the festival at Red Fort Ground. The program is being organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee.

Dhirajdhar Gupta, the Committee General Secretary, said that the President and the Prime Minister had accepted the invitation and will likely attend the Leela at Madhavdas Park.

Other prominent figures expected to participate include former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, film director Rohit Shetty, and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Kareena Kapoor.