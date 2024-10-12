ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Dussehra Celebrations: President Murmu, PM Modi And Bollywood Stars To Join The Festivities

The main Ravana Dahan program is being organized at the Red Fort grounds on Saturday evening

By ETV Bharat English Team

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood stars will attend Ravana Dahan
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood stars will attend Ravana Dahan (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Dussehra is being celebrated across the country on Saturday, and Delhi is no exception. The capital city is also set to witness a grand event on the occasion of Vijayadashami, including Ravana Dahan, likely to be attended by top politicians and film stars.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been invited to witness the festival at Red Fort Ground. The program is being organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee.

Dhirajdhar Gupta, the Committee General Secretary, said that the President and the Prime Minister had accepted the invitation and will likely attend the Leela at Madhavdas Park.

Other prominent figures expected to participate include former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, film director Rohit Shetty, and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Kareena Kapoor.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expected to attend Ravana Dahan
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expected to attend Ravana Dahan (ETV Bharat)

Gupta said the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort will feature effigies over 100 feet of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad.

This year, the organisers would install a special fourth effigy symbolising criminals who harass and torture women. It also emphasises the need for tough laws against crimes against women.

The Ramlila Committee has also installed a 211-foot-tall Ravana effigy at Dwarka Sector-10, attracting huge crowds. PM Modi has attended this Ramlila twice. This year the 211-foot-tall effigy of Ravana is attracting the attention of the people.

Some other popular places that will attract people for the Dussehra celebrations in Delhi-NCR include Ramlila Maidan, which is known for hosting one of the biggest Dussehra celebrations in Delhi; Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; and Noida Stadium.

