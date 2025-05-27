ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Confers Padma Awards

The awards were conferred at a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Murmu Confers Padma Awards
File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the Padma Awards at the Civil-Investiture Ceremony-II at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here. The President presented Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian honour to Jatin Goswami, Dr Manohar Joshi (posthumous), Anant Nag and social worker Sadhvi Ritambara.

Manohar Joshi was the former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Maharashtra Chief Minister. The award was received by his son, Unmesh Joshi, from the President. The President also presented Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest award. Among the recipients were Velu Asan (Arts), Dr Chetan Chitnis (Science and Technology), and Dr Vilas Dangre (Medicine - Homoeopathy).

Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande (Arts - Singing), Dr Santram Deshwal, Mamata Shankar Ghosh (Arts -Dance), Jagdish Joshila, Dr Hemant Kumar (Medicine - Nephrology), Acharya Kishore Kumar (posthumous), Manda Krishna Madiga, Reba Kanta Mahanta (Arts), Prof Lalit Kumar Mangotra, Achyut Palav (Arts - Calligraphy), Prashant Prakash (Business and Trade), Nagendra Nath Roy also received the Padma Shri from the President.

Noted Marathi and Hindi actor Ashok Saraf, who has starred in films like 'Ashi Hi Banava Banavi, Vajeer, Chaukat Raja', also received the Padma Shri award. Prof Ashutosh Sharma (Science - Engineering), Subhash Sharma (Agriculture), Harvinder Singh (Sports), noted footballer IM Vijayan (Sports) also received Padma Shri.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, among others, were present on the occasion.

