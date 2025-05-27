ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Confers Padma Awards

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the Padma Awards at the Civil-Investiture Ceremony-II at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here. The President presented Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian honour to Jatin Goswami, Dr Manohar Joshi (posthumous), Anant Nag and social worker Sadhvi Ritambara.

Manohar Joshi was the former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Maharashtra Chief Minister. The award was received by his son, Unmesh Joshi, from the President. The President also presented Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest award. Among the recipients were Velu Asan (Arts), Dr Chetan Chitnis (Science and Technology), and Dr Vilas Dangre (Medicine - Homoeopathy).

Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande (Arts - Singing), Dr Santram Deshwal, Mamata Shankar Ghosh (Arts -Dance), Jagdish Joshila, Dr Hemant Kumar (Medicine - Nephrology), Acharya Kishore Kumar (posthumous), Manda Krishna Madiga, Reba Kanta Mahanta (Arts), Prof Lalit Kumar Mangotra, Achyut Palav (Arts - Calligraphy), Prashant Prakash (Business and Trade), Nagendra Nath Roy also received the Padma Shri from the President.