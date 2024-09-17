ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Greets PM Modi on His 74th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation. Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country," the president said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy," she wrote. Modi was sworn-in as India's prime minister for the third time on June 9, 2024.

