ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu On Two-Day Visit To Rajasthan From Thursday

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu is all set to grace the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur on Thursday.

President Murmu On Two-Day Visit To Rajasthan From Thursday
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Thursday to attend different programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She will grace the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur on Thursday, it said in a statement.

"On October 4, the president will grace the Global Summit on the theme 'Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society', being organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu," said the statement issued on Wednesday.

On the same day, she will also grace the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh, being organised by the government of Rajasthan, at Mangarh Dham, Banswara, it added.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Thursday to attend different programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She will grace the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur on Thursday, it said in a statement.

"On October 4, the president will grace the Global Summit on the theme 'Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society', being organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu," said the statement issued on Wednesday.

On the same day, she will also grace the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh, being organised by the government of Rajasthan, at Mangarh Dham, Banswara, it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUMURMU RAJASTHAN VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.