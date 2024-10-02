President Murmu On Two-Day Visit To Rajasthan From Thursday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Thursday to attend different programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She will grace the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur on Thursday, it said in a statement.

"On October 4, the president will grace the Global Summit on the theme 'Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society', being organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu," said the statement issued on Wednesday.

On the same day, she will also grace the Adi Gaurav Samman Samaroh, being organised by the government of Rajasthan, at Mangarh Dham, Banswara, it added.