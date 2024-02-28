President Murmu on Four-Day Visit to Jharkhand, Odisha from Wednesday

By PTI

Published : 14 minutes ago

The President will attend the third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi, lay the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home in Rairangpur, inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, and interact with Kadalibadi village members. She will also inaugurate a national seminar on Keonjhar Tribes.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Jharkhand and Odisha from Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President will grace the third convocation of Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Wednesday. On the same day, Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur, Odisha.

"On the occasion, she will also virtually lay the foundation stones for various road projects and a sports complex at Rairangpur as well as inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi," according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

On February 29, the President will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of Kadalibadi village at Gonasika, Keonjhar.

Later, she will inaugurate a national seminar on Tribes of Keonjhar: people, culture and heritage' and address the students of Dharanidhar University at its North Campus, it added.

In the evening, the President will grace the 53rd convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. On March 1, Murmu will grace the 25th convocation of Berhampur University in Bhanja Bihar.

"Later at Cuttack, she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris, Odisha. The President will witness a presentation of PM JANMAN by the Government of Odisha at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar," the statement said.

On March 2, President Murmu will visit various places related to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Sambalpur district of Odisha. She will also meet the followers of Mahima Cult at Mini Stadium, Sambalpur.

