President Murmu Asks Tribals To Be Educated And Take Benefits Of Welfare Schemes

Bhubaneswar/Nayagarh: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon tribal men and women to take benefits of various welfare schemes for them, emphasising that this would be possible if they were educated.

The President, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said this while addressing the foundation day ceremony of Bharatiya Biswabasu Sabar Samaj, an association of Sabar tribes in Odisha. The foundation is named after ancient Sabar king Biswabasu, who was considered the first servitor of Lord Vishnu and worshipped in a cave in the name of Shree Nilamadhav before taking the form of Lord Jagannath.

Beginning her speech by chanting “Jai Jagannath, Jai Nilamadhav and Biswbasu Zindabad”, the President said a nature-friendly lifestyle is a characteristic of Indian culture and it is also an integral part of tribal life.

“Tribal brothers and sisters worship forests, trees etc as gods. According to tribal beliefs, the souls of their ancestors reside in the forest. This belief is a great mantra of forest protection,” she said.

Noting that the government is implementing various schemes for the empowerment of tribal people and preserving and promoting their art and culture, the President urged them to be aware of the welfare schemes and take benefit of them.

“The government schemes would be successful only with people’s cooperation and participation. If you (tribals) are not aware of the schemes, you cannot get the benefits. And you can be aware of the schemes if educated. Therefore, I urge you to be educated and aware,” Murmu said to the community to which she belonged.

Spellbound by the natural beauty of the Kantilo area in Nayagarh district with hills and rivers, she said it has the potential to become a popular tourist destination.

She expressed confidence that the development of infrastructure in this area will attract tourists and pilgrims. It will also boost the economy of the area, Murmu said urging all to contribute to the development of this place and area.

“Everyone should come forward to shape the possibilities of Nayagarh in various fields like agriculture, handicrafts, tourism and others,” Murmu said and thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who while addressing the gathering before her said his government would take all steps for the development of Kantilo.

Earlier, Murmu visited the Shree Nilamadhav temple and offered prayer. She was accompanied by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Majhi. The temple is located at Kantilo on the banks of Mahanadi. "The President offered 'aarti'. She was happy to pray at the famous Lord Vishnu temple," the priest said, adding that this marks the first-ever visit of a sitting President to the shrine in independent India.

The temple is situated near two hills and is surrounded by dense forests. In ancient times, Shree Nilamadhav was worshipped by the Sabar tribe. Today, a shrine dedicated to Shree Nilamadhav is also located to the right of the Maha Lakshmi temple within the Puri temple complex.

According to Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Shree Jagannath culture, it is believed that Lord Vishnu was originally worshipped as Shree Nilamadhav before the idol of Lord Jagannath was created and installed at the Puri temple.

After her arrival in the state earlier in the day, she participated in a Yagna being held at Kaliapalli, the village of Sabar Raja Biswabasu, and unveiled his statue. Murmu will leave for Delhi at 9:20 AM on Tuesday, officials said.