ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex Foreign Secretary Shringla, 26/11 Special PP Nikam Among 4 Nominated To Rajya Sabha

In a notification issued late Saturday night, the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.

(From the left) A collage of former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain.
(From the left) A collage of former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain. (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 9:46 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification issued late Saturday night, the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to th Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members:- Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain," the notification said.

The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields.

New Delhi: Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification issued late Saturday night, the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to th Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members:- Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain," the notification said.

The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJYA SABHA NOMINATIONSHARSH VARDHAN SHRINGLAUJJWAL NIKAMMEENAKSHI JAINPRESIDENT MURMU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.