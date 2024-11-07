ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Oversee INS Vikrant Operations Onboard Today; All You Need To Know About India's First Aircraft Carrier

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will board the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and witness 'Naval Operations' at sea on Thursday.

"The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will embark on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and witness 'Naval Operations' at sea on November 7, 2024," a Ministry of Defence release read.

The scheduled operations include surface ship manoeuvres, battle actions, submarine exercises, and an air power demonstration. The demonstration will feature take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with a fly-past by naval aircraft, the Navy added.



Ceremonial welcome at Goa Naval Air Station

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the President at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station at Goa. President Murmu will be given a Ceremonial Guard of Honour by 150 personnel. Thereafter, she will embark on the INS Vikrant at sea off the coast of Goa.



INS Vikrant, a maritime jewel

Named in honour of its historic predecessor, which played a significant role in the 1971 war, INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history and comes with 76 per cent indigenous content. Its machinery and equipment were developed by major Indian industrial houses and over 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The ship was commissioned in September 2022.

