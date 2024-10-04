ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: President Murmu Inaugurates Global Summit At Brahma Kumari Institute

A four-day global summit at the Brahma Kumari Institute in Rajasthan was inaugurated by President Murmu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Rajasthan: President Murmu Inaugurates Global Summit At Brahma Kumari Institute
President Murmu planting a tree at Brahma Kumari Institute (ETV Bharat)

Sirohi (Rajasthan): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated a four-day global summit at the Brahma Kumari Institute in Aburoad of Rajasthan’s Sirohi. The summit was organised on the theme of 'Clean and Healthy Society through Spirituality'.

Addressing the event, the President said that spirituality is the way to groom the mind with pure deeds. She highlighted the idea that a clean and healthy soul is the foundation for achieving anything in life. The President also shared that she spent time in ‘Shiv Baba's’ room at Mansarovar and interacted with the Rajyogi Brahma Kumaris brothers and sisters.

The President further said that cleanliness should extend beyond the physical and should encompass our thoughts as well. "God is pure and we are also pure. After coming to earth, the soul becomes stained," she said. She further stated that social, mental and emotional well-being are interconnected, and it is crucial to maintain health in all these forms.

President Murmu said that India is nearing 100 years of independence and said that by then, India will become a developed nation. She also urged the public to contribute to environmental conservation by planting more trees.

The programme commenced at 10 am with the President lighting a lamp. Dignitaries, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, BK Jayantiben, BK Mrityunjay Bhai and BK Brajmohan Bhai from the Brahma Kumari Institute were present at the event.

