Rajasthan: President Murmu Inaugurates Global Summit At Brahma Kumari Institute

Sirohi (Rajasthan): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated a four-day global summit at the Brahma Kumari Institute in Aburoad of Rajasthan’s Sirohi. The summit was organised on the theme of 'Clean and Healthy Society through Spirituality'.

Addressing the event, the President said that spirituality is the way to groom the mind with pure deeds. She highlighted the idea that a clean and healthy soul is the foundation for achieving anything in life. The President also shared that she spent time in ‘Shiv Baba's’ room at Mansarovar and interacted with the Rajyogi Brahma Kumaris brothers and sisters.

The President further said that cleanliness should extend beyond the physical and should encompass our thoughts as well. "God is pure and we are also pure. After coming to earth, the soul becomes stained," she said. She further stated that social, mental and emotional well-being are interconnected, and it is crucial to maintain health in all these forms.