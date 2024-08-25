President Murmu Extends Warm Greetings On Eve Of Janmashtami

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings on the auspicious eve of Janmashtami on Sunday. Murmu wished the citizens of the country and the Indians living abroad, according to a press release.

Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens and Indians living abroad."

Further, she wrote that on the occasion of Janmashtami, Krishna is worshipped and the festival inspires the people to dedicate themselves to Lord Krishna. "On the day of Janmashtami, we worship Bhagwan Krishna. This festival of joy inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the divine ideals of Bhagwan Krishna. Bhagavad Gita, the dialogue between Shri Krishna and Arjuna is an eternal source of inspiration and enlightenment for the entire humanity," the President wrote.

Further, the press release read that on this auspicious occasion, we should imbibe ourselves to the teachings of Lord Krishna and resolve to work on the progress and prosperity of the country. "On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of the country," the press release read.

Preparations for Krishna Janmashtami are in full swing in various parts of the country.