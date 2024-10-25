ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Bats For Technology In Medical Sector For Welfare Of People In Remote Areas

President Murmu attended the second convocation function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Chhattisgarh's capital, highlighting the decisive role of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

File Photo of President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
Raipur: Citing the impact of technological advancement on human lives, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the need for modern technologies in the medical sector for the welfare of people living in remote areas of the country.

Speaking at the second convocation function of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur in Chhattisgarh, she said medical professionals have immense responsibilities to deliver as their decisions are linked to saving lives. She also said medical professionals will play a decisive role in realising the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“We have been passing through such an era wherein modern technologies greatly impact the life of humans rapidly. For the welfare of people living in remote areas, such technologies can be used,” she said.

Addressing the event, the President said, “AIIMS Raipur has been making efforts in this direction. I have been told that AIIMS Raipur has been working on an Artificial Intelligence-based clinical decision support system through, which doctors in remote areas, will be provided with assistance in real-time during emergency situations."

Highlighting the development in the medical and healthcare sector in the last 10 years, the President stated that several steps have been taken to provide universal healthcare in the country.

In the past 10 years, the number of medical colleges, AIIMS and seats for MBBS and PG (post-graduate) have also increased, she added. Earlier, Murmu arrived in Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions. (With PTI Inputs)

