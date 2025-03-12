Focus More On University-Industry Linkages, Says President Murmu At Panjab University Convocation

Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asked the policymakers of Panjab University (PU) to focus more on university-industry linkages and future readiness, while emphasising that education should support students in their life journeys and struggles.

Murmu was addressing the 72nd convocation ceremony of the varsity here, becoming the sixth president to address the PU convocation after Rajendra Prasad (1951), Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy (1981), Giani Zail Singh (1985), A P J Abdul Kalam (2007) and Pranab Mukherjee (2015).

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini were also present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Murmu said in the last 140 years, PU has developed into a major centre for higher education.

"This university has made its own identity in academics, sports, research and cultural fields," she said. "PU has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 17 times. It is a testimony to the dedication and determination of the athletes of this university. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, both students of this university, made the country proud by winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics," Murmu said.

"I have been told that the number of girls and boys studying in this university is almost equal. Yet, more than 80 per cent of the university toppers are girls. I heartily congratulate all the girl students for this achievement.

"This remarkable achievement highlights the importance of educating and empowering girls, as they overcome obstacles and excel in every field. I commend the parents and the university for promoting such excellent talent. An educated girl not only leads the family, but also the entire society and nation towards development,” the president asserted.

"I have been told that more than 1.82 lakh students are studying in this university and its affiliated colleges. Students from different parts of the country are studying here," she added. She also said it is commendable that keeping in mind the goal of a developed nation and in accordance with the National Education Policy, research, innovation and global participation are being promoted at PU.

"I have been told that apart from the Population Research Centre, the Department of Community Education and Disability Studies, Panjab University also has many schools in rural areas where many youths are receiving education," she said.

"I would like to tell all the policymakers of the university that there is a need to work more on university-industry linkage and future readiness. The students of the university, no matter which subjects they are studying, should get application-based education.

"This does not mean that all the students choose jobs or ventures related to the same subject. But it is necessary that the education they are receiving here should support them in their life journey and in their struggles," Murmu said.

Noting that the coming times will be challenging, and the competitive spirit will continue to increase, the president told the students, "Therefore, it is important that every student has a positive mindset and advanced skillset to face the challenges. Acquiring and continuously developing knowledge of emerging technologies and the ability to use them properly will also be essential for your success." Marking the occasion, the president awarded honourary degrees to mathematician R J Hans-Gill and social worker Sushri Nivedita Raghunath Bhide.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was honoured with the Khel Ratna, while noted singer Jaspinder Narula received the Kala Ratna award. Marking a shift, the students wore new attires during the ceremony, replacing the traditional robes and caps.

For the first time, the university authorities introduced a sleeveless 'band gala' button-down jacket, crafted from handloom-blended fabric and adorned with heritage 'Baag Phulkari' embroidery, along with the PU logo embroidered on the placket and neckline.