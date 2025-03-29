ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Asks People To Adopt Lifestyle Conscious, Sensitive Towards Environment

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked people to adopt a lifestyle which is conscious and sensitive towards the environment so that it is not only protected but also made more vibrant. Addressing the National Conference on Environment-2025 at the Vigyan Bhawan here, she said it is people's moral duty to provide a legacy of a clean environment to future generations.

Emphasising environment conservation, Murmu said the basis of the Indian heritage of development is "nurture, not exploitation; protection, not elimination". "In keeping with this heritage, we want to move forward towards a developed India," the president said.

Murmu said the people of the tribal community have lived in harmony with nature for centuries and they have been taking care of the surrounding environment, plants and animals in every aspect of their lives.

"We should take inspiration from their lifestyle. Today, when the whole world is trying to solve the problem of global warming and climate change, the lifestyle of the tribal community becomes even more exemplary," she said.