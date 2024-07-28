ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Appoints 6 New Governors, Reshuffles 3 Others | Complete List Here

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

Updated : Jul 28, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others, according to a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night.

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new Governors in nine states and a new Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry. Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan while former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

The President has appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim. Similarly, former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand while former Lok Sabha MP from Assam Ramen Deka has been made Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Former Karnataka Minister CH Vijayashankar has been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. CP Radhakrishnan who is presently Governor of Jharkhand has been made Governor of Maharashtra. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Similarly, Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge as Governor of Manipur. Prior to this, Anusuiya Uikye has served as Manipur’s governor since February of last year. Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Here is the complete list

  • Rajasthan: Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde
  • Telangana: Jishnu Dev Verma
  • Sikkim: Om Prakash Mathur
  • Jharkhand: Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  • Chattisgarh: Ramen Deka
  • Meghalaya: C H Vijayashankar
  • Maharashtra: C.P. Radhakrishnan
  • Punjab: Gulab Chand Kataria
  • Assam and Manipur: Lakshman Prasad Acharya
  • Puducherry: K Kailashnathan

