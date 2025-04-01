ETV Bharat / bharat

Viksit Bharat 2047 Calls For Innovative, Adaptive Financial Ecosystem: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during celebrations of the RBI's 90th foundation day, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded the Reserve Bank's remarkable journey over the past 90 years and emphasised that a financial ecosystem that is innovative, adaptive and accessible to all is key for a Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the commemoration of the 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India, the President said the RBI's remarkable journey over the past 90 years has been closely aligned with the vision and policies of the government.

This enduring partnership has been essential in navigating complex economic transitions, implementing critical financial reforms and maintaining macroeconomic stability, she said.

"As India approaches the centenary of its independence, the mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 calls for a financial ecosystem that is innovative, adaptive and accessible to all," she said.

Murmu said the path ahead will present new complexities and challenges, yet with a steadfast commitment to stability, innovation and inclusivity, she said, RBI will continue to be a pillar of strength, reinforcing trust and steering India towards a future of prosperity and global leadership.