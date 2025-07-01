ETV Bharat / bharat

President Inaugurates AYUSH University In Gorakhpur; Yogi Says 'Dawn Of New Era In Health'

Gorakhpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The university has been built at a cost of Rs 268 crore in Pipri, Bhathat in the district. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for AYUSH and Food Safety (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, local MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the occasion, calling it the beginning of a "new era in health and culture" in the state. In an X post on Tuesday morning, Adityanath said, "A new era of health and culture is beginning in Gorakhpur. In the sacred land of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath ji, the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University in the august presence of Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji marks the beginning of a new age in healthcare services."

Expressing confidence in the university's future, he added, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this university will emerge as a beacon of Indian knowledge traditions, yoga, Ayurveda and holistic health, alongside being a centre of medical education." Adityanath, who is also the Peethadhishwar (head) of the Goraksha Peeth, a prominent seat of the Nath sect, highlighted the spiritual and service-oriented legacy of the region.

In another post, the chief minister said, "Education is the foundation of a civilised, cultured, and empowered society. With the blessings of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath ji and in the gracious presence of President Droupadi Murmu ji and Governor Anandiben Patel ji, I will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur."