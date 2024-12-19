ETV Bharat / bharat

President Extends Greetings To People Of Goa On State Liberation Day

Goa Liberation day is annually celebrated on December 19 to mark success of 'Operation Vijay' by armed forces to liberate state from Portuguese in 1961.

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of Goa on the state's liberation day, and said the nation salutes the fearless freedom fighters and armed forces for their exceptional courage.

The day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays tribute to brave hearts who made selfless sacrifices for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the fearless freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exceptional courage and unwavering dedication," Murmu said in a post on X. "I extend warm wishes to the people of Goa and wish them a prosperous future," she said.

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMULIBERATION DAYGOA LIBERATION DAYOPERATION VIJAY

