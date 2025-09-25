ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Mathura Aboard Maharaja Express

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for a day-long visit during which she will visit prominent religious sites.

The President arrived at the Vrindavan railway station aboard the luxurious Maharaja Express, which departed from the Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station early today morning. The Maharaja Express boasts of a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, and lounges for the President and her staff.

According to a press release by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan and Kubja Krishan Mandir during her day-long visit. She will also visit Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura.