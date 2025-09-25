President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Mathura Aboard Maharaja Express
The President arrived at the Vrindavan railway station aboard the luxurious Maharaja Express featuring the Presidential suite and lounges for the President and her staff.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for a day-long visit during which she will visit prominent religious sites.
The President arrived at the Vrindavan railway station aboard the luxurious Maharaja Express, which departed from the Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station early today morning. The Maharaja Express boasts of a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, and lounges for the President and her staff.
VIDEO | UP: President Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn) arrives in Mathura by presidential train. She will offer prayers at Banke Bihari Temple later today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/H6dy6ooVuI
According to a press release by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan and Kubja Krishan Mandir during her day-long visit. She will also visit Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura.
A special 'maha aarti' is planned at the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna Temple, where a priest stated prayers would be offered for world peace and the health of those suffering from critical illnesses.
Security has been beefed up in Mathura for the President's visit with over 4000 security forces personnel including eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and ATS commandos deployed across the city.
Central security agencies are also on site, and a strict no-fly zone has been established over the city.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the President was welcomed by Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal along with senior administrative and police officials.
Read More: