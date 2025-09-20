President Murmu To Visit Sabarimala In October 2025
The President had earlier planned a visit to Sabarimala in May this year but that was cancelled due to the India-Pakistan border conflict
Published : September 20, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the revered Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple next month, Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan announced during the closing ceremony of the Global Ayyappa Sangam.
The Presidential visit is anticipated to take place on the final day of the 'Thulam' monthly pujas, which commence on October 16th. This follows an earlier planned visit in May that was cancelled due to the India-Pakistan border conflict.
Minister Vasavan also disclosed the formation of an 18-member committee tasked with implementing the recommendations put forth during the Global Ayyappa Sangam. This committee, to be chaired by the Devaswom Minister with the Devaswom Board President as its convener, will begin its work immediately.
Sabarimala as a Spiritual Tourism Hub
The Sangam's discussions heavily focused on elevating Sabarimala into a comprehensive spiritual tourism circuit. Participants emphasised the urgent need for a cohesive pilgrimage plan that integrates various religious sites connected to the Sabarimala pilgrimage. T.K.A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and moderator of the discussion, affirmed that these suggestions, aimed at enhancing existing infrastructure and ensuring a comfortable "darshan" for devotees, would be forwarded to the state government and the Devaswom Board.
Kerala Tourism Secretary K. Biju highlighted the potential for significant local job creation if Sabarimala is strategically promoted within the spiritual tourism circuit. He suggested that responsible tourism initiatives could empower local residents through homestays and guide services. Biju also advocated for more green and eco-friendly projects to improve pilgrim facilities and proposed exploring a ropeway project with the assistance of National Highway Logistics Management Limited.
K.N. Madhusudhanan, Chairman of Dhanalakshmi Bank, stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and cooperation for the timely execution of development projects for pilgrims. He also called for an increase in government-approved vegetarian restaurants across Kerala to cater to the growing number of pilgrims from various states.
S. Swaminathan, Secretary of Kerala Travel Mart, demanded the implementation of a pilgrimage tourism circuit that links Sabarimala with other related pilgrimage centres, cultural sites, and eco-tourism hubs within the state, all while ensuring environmental preservation.
Future-Proofing Sabarimala Pilgrimage
Discussions also revolved around leveraging new media to educate India's and Kerala's younger generations about Sabarimala's significance, along with implementing projects to convey its importance to North Indian states. Suggestions included deploying artificial intelligence for queue management, parking control, and congestion reduction. Given the anticipated increase in pilgrim numbers in the coming years, extensive improvements in transportation facilities and sanitation systems were also deemed crucial.
Travancore Devaswom Board member A. Ajikumar concluded the discussion by acknowledging the positive response to the Global Ayyappa Sangam's dialogues. He assured that all demands and suggestions raised would be forwarded to the state government, anticipating fruitful outcomes from these deliberations.