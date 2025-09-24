ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Mathura and Vrindavan Temples on September 25

Mathura: President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to visit temples on September 25. She will arrive in Vrindavan by a special train from Delhi and visit prominent temples, including the Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, and the Shri Nabha Krishna Sudama Kuti on the Parikrama Marg.

The visit holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary celebrations of the Shri Nabha Krishna Sudama Kuti Ashram. The Mahant of the Ashram had sent the President an invitation, and preparations are underway to establish a Ram Darbar at the Ashram. The President will meet with the saints and sages for 20 minutes at the Ashram.

The preparations are underway by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation for the President's arrival. Prayers and silver lamps will be lit at the Banke Bihari Temple. In Vrindavan, prayers and silver lamps will be offered at the Banke Bihari Temple before the President's convoy proceeds to Nidhivan.

The security arrangements at the temples are being reviewed by the senior officials. Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar arrived in Mathura and Vrindavan on Tuesday to review the security arrangements.