ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On September 25

The Railway and Rashtrapati Bhavan officials are jointly overseeing the arrangements for the smooth travel of President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On Sep 25
Maharaja Express (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a journey to Mathura-Vrindavan on September 25, where she will visit Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. For the visit, the Maharaja Express will be operated as a Presidential Special Train from New Delhi Railway Station to Mathura, officials said.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay informed that the preparations for the President’s journey have already begun. The preparations include protocol training for loco pilots and guards at New Delhi Railway Station. Railway and Rashtrapati Bhavan officials are jointly overseeing the arrangements to ensure smooth travel and security.

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On Sep 25
Maharaja Express (ETV Bharat)

The security of the Presidential Saloon was the top priority for the Railways. Before it was put to use, the track was thoroughly checked by making a train pass on it. This was followed by the run of an inspection vehicle of the General Manager (GM) or Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). After the security clearance, the President’s train will proceed.

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On Sep 25
Maharaja Express (ETV Bharat)

On June 25, 2021, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the Maharaja Express. President Draupadi Murmu will now travel from New Delhi to Mathura on the Maharaja Express.

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On Sep 25
Maharaja Express (ETV Bharat)

Traditionally, the Presidents of India travelled in a specially designed Presidential Saloon, a twin-coach luxury carriage built in 1956, consisting of two special coaches, one for the President and the other for his or her staff. The Presidential Saloon was brought to the National Rail Museum in 2021, where it is giving the visitors a peep into its rich past and the heritage of the Indian Railways.

Over the decades, many presidents, including Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Dr. V.V. Giri, Dr. N. Sanjeev Reddy and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, and many heads of state from several countries used it. Now, luxury tourist trains serve as substitutes for the Presidential Saloon. Currently, four special luxury trains have replaced the Presidential Saloon, including the Royal Orient Express for Western India, the Deccan Odyssey for Southwest India, the Maharaja Express for North and Central India, and the Palace on Wheels for Rajasthan, all equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On Sep 25
Maharaja Express (ETV Bharat)

Read More

  1. President Murmu To Visit Sabarimala In October 2025
  2. Mauritius Occupies Special Place In India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy: President Droupadi Murmu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT ON MATHURA VRINDAVAN TOURMAHARAJA EXPRESS TRAINPRESIDENTIAL SALOON TRAINPRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.