President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On September 25
Published : September 22, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a journey to Mathura-Vrindavan on September 25, where she will visit Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. For the visit, the Maharaja Express will be operated as a Presidential Special Train from New Delhi Railway Station to Mathura, officials said.
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay informed that the preparations for the President’s journey have already begun. The preparations include protocol training for loco pilots and guards at New Delhi Railway Station. Railway and Rashtrapati Bhavan officials are jointly overseeing the arrangements to ensure smooth travel and security.
The security of the Presidential Saloon was the top priority for the Railways. Before it was put to use, the track was thoroughly checked by making a train pass on it. This was followed by the run of an inspection vehicle of the General Manager (GM) or Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). After the security clearance, the President’s train will proceed.
On June 25, 2021, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the Maharaja Express. President Draupadi Murmu will now travel from New Delhi to Mathura on the Maharaja Express.
Traditionally, the Presidents of India travelled in a specially designed Presidential Saloon, a twin-coach luxury carriage built in 1956, consisting of two special coaches, one for the President and the other for his or her staff. The Presidential Saloon was brought to the National Rail Museum in 2021, where it is giving the visitors a peep into its rich past and the heritage of the Indian Railways.
Over the decades, many presidents, including Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Dr. V.V. Giri, Dr. N. Sanjeev Reddy and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, and many heads of state from several countries used it. Now, luxury tourist trains serve as substitutes for the Presidential Saloon. Currently, four special luxury trains have replaced the Presidential Saloon, including the Royal Orient Express for Western India, the Deccan Odyssey for Southwest India, the Maharaja Express for North and Central India, and the Palace on Wheels for Rajasthan, all equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
