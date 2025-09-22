ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Travel To Mathura By Maharaja Express On September 25

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a journey to Mathura-Vrindavan on September 25, where she will visit Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. For the visit, the Maharaja Express will be operated as a Presidential Special Train from New Delhi Railway Station to Mathura, officials said.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay informed that the preparations for the President’s journey have already begun. The preparations include protocol training for loco pilots and guards at New Delhi Railway Station. Railway and Rashtrapati Bhavan officials are jointly overseeing the arrangements to ensure smooth travel and security.

Maharaja Express (ETV Bharat)

The security of the Presidential Saloon was the top priority for the Railways. Before it was put to use, the track was thoroughly checked by making a train pass on it. This was followed by the run of an inspection vehicle of the General Manager (GM) or Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). After the security clearance, the President’s train will proceed.