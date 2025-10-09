President Droupadi Murmu To Embark On Three-Day Visit To Gujarat Today
The President will arrive in Rajkot on Thursday evening and will pay obeisance at the Somnath Temple besides visit Gir National Park during her visit.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
Junagadh: President Droupadi Murmu is arriving in Gujarat's Saurashtra on Thursday on a three-day visit to the state.
According to the itinerary of the President's visit, Murmu will arrive in Rajkot on Thursday evening. On Friday October 10, the President will perform Darshan and Aarti at Somnath Temple. The same day, she will also visit the Gir National Park and interact with the members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir.
The President will arrive in Sasan with her family at around 2 p.m. on Friday. After visiting Somnath Mahadev, President Murmu will arrive in Sasan with her family to enjoy the natural beauty of the Gir Forest. Here, she is also expected to interact with animal herders. Afterward, all arrangements have been made for the President's overnight stay at the Singh Sadan in Sasan.
According to reports, the Gujarat Forest Department has decided to open the Gir forest safari a week early to facilitate President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the National Park. As per tradition, the national park remains shut between June 15-October 15 for ecosystem rejuvenation.
On October 11, the President is scheduled to perform Darshan and Aarti at Dwarkadhish Temple at Dwarka. Later in the day, she will also attend the 71st convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Vidyapith at Ahmedabad. The President will confer degrees to the university's undergraduate and postgraduate students and then leave for Delhi in the evening.
