ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Embark On Three-Day Visit To Gujarat Today

Junagadh: President Droupadi Murmu is arriving in Gujarat's Saurashtra on Thursday on a three-day visit to the state.

According to the itinerary of the President's visit, Murmu will arrive in Rajkot on Thursday evening. On Friday October 10, the President will perform Darshan and Aarti at Somnath Temple. The same day, she will also visit the Gir National Park and interact with the members of the local tribal community at Sasan Gir.

The President will arrive in Sasan with her family at around 2 p.m. on Friday. After visiting Somnath Mahadev, President Murmu will arrive in Sasan with her family to enjoy the natural beauty of the Gir Forest. Here, she is also expected to interact with animal herders. Afterward, all arrangements have been made for the President's overnight stay at the Singh Sadan in Sasan.