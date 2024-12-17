President Droupadi Murmu To Attend AIIMS Mangalagiri's First Convocation, Reach Winter Retreat In Telangana

Vijayawada: President Droupadi Murmu landed at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday to the warm greetings of Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kayan. After receiving the guard of honour, the Presidential convoy left on the road for Managalagiri where she will be the chief guest of the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS.

Nazeer and Naidu will also attend the event where 49 students will be awarded MBBS degrees by Murmu and four will be awarded gold medals. In the wake of the President's visit, the Mangalagiri Police have beefed up the security.

Official sources said the President will take off from Gannavaram for the Air Force Training Center in Hakeempet, Telangana on a special flight at 5.15 pm from where she will head to her winter retreat -- Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram of Secundrabad.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister Revant Reddy, other ministers, chief secretary and officials would welcome her at the air force base.

The President will stay there till December 21 and participate in various programmes. On December 18, the President will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam. She will present the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad on December 20. On the same evening, she will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens, and academics, among others.

The rehearsal of traffic restrictions from Hakeempet to Bollaram to Raj Bhawan continued on Monday morning with the procession of vehicles in the Presidential convoy. On the other hand, along with Rashtrapati Nilayam, police carried out inspections on Rajiv Gandhi Road in Hakimpet, Bollaram and Lothakunta. Traffic restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday.