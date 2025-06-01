President Droupadi Murmu To Attend AIIMS, Deoghar Convocation On June 11

Deoghar: President Droupadi Murmu will be in Jharkhand's Deoghar on June 11 to attend the convocation of AIIMS, an official of the district administration, who has been busy preparing for the presidential visit, said.

Murmu is scheduled to land in Deoghar in a special plane late evening on June 10 and will attend the worship at the Baba Baidyanath Temple before heading for AIIMS, the official added.

In an important preparatory meeting on Saturday evening attended by SDO Ravi Kumar, additional collector Hira Kumar, deputy election officer Shailesh Kumar, public relations officer Rahul Kumar Bharti, sub-divisional police officer Ashok Kumar, DSP (headquarters) Venkatesh Prasad, DCP Laxman Prasad and officials of all departments, Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra issued guidelines on security and traffic arrangements as well as finalising routes.

Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra at the preparatory meeting on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

Lakra has also instructed officials to keep ready the cleanliness and electricity arrangements at Baba Baidyanath Temple, AIIMS, Airport and Circuit House. The district police have been asked to deploy sufficient security personnel on the routes to be taken by the presidential convoy.

"Repair of roads and removal of encroachments on the routes have been ordered on an urgent basis to the concerned departments. The district administration and police have been asked to work in collaboration to plug even the tiniest loopholes in the security and other arrangements for the proposed visit," Lakra said.