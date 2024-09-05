Respect Of Women Should Not Be Only In 'Words' But Also In 'Practice': President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Stating that the status of women in any society is an important criterion for its development, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in such a way that they always behave in accordance with the dignity of women.

She emphasised that the respect of women should not be only in 'words' but also in 'practice'. President Murmu was talking at a function to celebrate Teachers’ Day here. She also conferred national awards on teachers from across the country at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said that teachers have to prepare such citizens who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising.

"Moving ahead in life is a success but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others. We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. A successful life lies in a meaningful life. Teaching these values to the students is the duty of teachers," said President Murmu.

The President said that teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. "Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility," said President Murmu.

She pointed out that often teachers pay special attention only to those students who perform well in exams. "However, excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. A child may be a very good sportsperson; some children might have leadership skills; another child enthusiastically participates in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out," added President Murmu.

The President said according to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, if a teacher himself does not continuously acquire knowledge then he/she cannot teach in a true sense. She expressed confidence that all the teachers will continue the process of acquiring knowledge. "By doing this, their teaching will remain more relevant and interesting," she said.

President Murmu told teachers that the generation of their students will create a developed India. She advised teachers and students to have a global mindset and world-class skills.

"Great teachers build a great nation. Only teachers with a developed mindset can create citizens who will build a developed nation," she said. President Murmu conferred the National Teachers Award 2024 to 50 teachers. She also conferred awards to 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.