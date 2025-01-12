Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Homage To Swami Vivekananda On Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

President Murmu said he inspired youths to work towards nation-building and serve humanity. His legacy continues to inspire countless people around the world, Murmu said in a post on X. "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Swamiji took the great spiritual message of India to the Western world. He infused a new self-confidence among the people of India," the President said.

He inspired the youth to unleash their potential, work towards nation-building and serve humanity, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Swami Vivekananda is an eternal inspiration for the youth.

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda founded the renowned Ramakrishna Mission. His work on Vedanta and other aspects of Hindu philosophy are highly valued.

"An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India," Modi said on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary saying he showed the world that Hinduism is the true guide of humanity.