Terrorist Attack On Tourists In Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam Shocking, Painful: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as shocking and painful, and said that their dastardly, inhuman act of targeting innocent citizens was unpardonable.
She also offered heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.
Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.
The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high-ranking official without getting into details.
"The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally.
"Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
The incident occurred at around 3 PM when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at the tourists who frequent the place which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long lush green meadows.
The terror attack came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance along with his family was on a four-day visit to the country. He was in Rajasthan on Tuesday.
A video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and looking for their near and dear ones. No independent official verification was available.