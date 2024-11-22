ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Nation First’ Key To India’s progress, says President Murmu

President Murmu emphasized instilling "Nation First" for India’s development at LokManthan-2024 in Hyderabad. Colonial rulers exploited India economically and aimed to dismantle its social fabric.

File Photo of President Droupadi Murmu
File Photo of President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the importance of instilling a sense of “Nation First” among citizens to make India a developed nation. She was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers" in Hyderabad. The President said colonial rulers not only "exploited India economically" but also sought to "dismantle its social fabric".

“The rulers who disregarded our rich intellectual traditions created a sense of cultural inferiority among citizens. Such practices were imposed, undermining our unity. Centuries of subjugation left citizens with a mentality of slavery. Instilling the feeling of ‘Nation First’ is essential to develop India,” she said.

Efforts to divide Indian society and create artificial differences were aimed at weakening unity. However, she noted that the spirit of Bharatiyata (Indian-ness) kept the flame of national unity alive. “Whether we are 'vanvasis' (forest dwellers), villagers, or city dwellers, we are all Indians first. This sense of national unity has kept us united despite numerous challenges,” she added.

Highlighting India’s ancient global influence, Murmu said the country’s religious beliefs, art, music, medical systems, technology, language, and literature have been widely appreciated. “Indian philosophical systems were the first to offer ideal life values to the global community. Strengthening this glorious tradition is our responsibility,” she remarked.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the event.

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the importance of instilling a sense of “Nation First” among citizens to make India a developed nation. She was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers" in Hyderabad. The President said colonial rulers not only "exploited India economically" but also sought to "dismantle its social fabric".

“The rulers who disregarded our rich intellectual traditions created a sense of cultural inferiority among citizens. Such practices were imposed, undermining our unity. Centuries of subjugation left citizens with a mentality of slavery. Instilling the feeling of ‘Nation First’ is essential to develop India,” she said.

Efforts to divide Indian society and create artificial differences were aimed at weakening unity. However, she noted that the spirit of Bharatiyata (Indian-ness) kept the flame of national unity alive. “Whether we are 'vanvasis' (forest dwellers), villagers, or city dwellers, we are all Indians first. This sense of national unity has kept us united despite numerous challenges,” she added.

Highlighting India’s ancient global influence, Murmu said the country’s religious beliefs, art, music, medical systems, technology, language, and literature have been widely appreciated. “Indian philosophical systems were the first to offer ideal life values to the global community. Strengthening this glorious tradition is our responsibility,” she remarked.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the event.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUTELANGANA WOMEN AND CHILD WELFARENATION FIRST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.