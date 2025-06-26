President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ailing Shibu Soren

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu visited the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who is undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Hospital here.

In a post on X, the office of the President shared, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She met Shri Soren's son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren, and enquired about Shri Shibu Soren's health."

Shibu Soren is the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament. His term will end in 2026.

It is understood that Shibu Soren, who is fondly called 'Guruji', was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as his health condition worsened.

Droupadi Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand. On Wednesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar visited Shibu Soren and prayed that he recovers soon.

JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya is going to New Delhi. "Shibu Soren was being taken to the hospital for a regular check-up, but since his health condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He has an infection in his kidneys and is also suffering from bronchitis. A team of doctors is overseeing him, and his condition is stable," said Bhattacharya.

Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law, Sita Soren, told ETV Bharat over the phone that she will very soon go to New Delhi. All the members of Shibu Soren's family, including his other son, Basant Soren, are in New Delhi.