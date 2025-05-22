ETV Bharat / bharat

President Confers Six Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras During Defence Investiture Ceremony

In this image via RB, President Droupadi Murmu along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh poses for a group photograph with gallantry award recipients during the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2025 (Phase-I), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, May 22, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Phase-I of Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery and total disregard to personal safety in the line of duty. The list of awardees in the order of presentation is as follows:

SHAURYA CHAKRA

1. IC-76052K, Major (Now Lt Col) Vijay Verma, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

2. 81234, Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar, CRPF

3. 105053113, Inspector/GD Jeffrey Hmingchullo, CRPF

4. 31215, Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane, Vayu Sena Medal, Flying (Pilot), Indian Air Force

5. 32754, Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Flying (Pilot), Indian Air Force

6. SPO-825, Special Police Officer Abdul Latif, The Jammu And Kashmir Police

7. JC-583083P, Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia, 5th Battalion, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Indian Army

8. IC-63508Y, Colonel Pawan Singh, 666 Army Aviation Squadron (R&O), Indian Army

9. JC-288663P, Naib Subedar (Now Subedar) P Pabin Singha, The Regiment Of Artillery, 56 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army

10. IC-83064F, Major Sahil Randhawa, The Regiment Of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army

11. IC-75329L, Major (Now Lt Col) CVS Nikhil, 21st Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Indian Army

12. IC-81185K, Major Tripatpreet Singh, The Army Service Corps, 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army

13. 44003-F, Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav, Aeo, INS Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy

14. Deputy Commandant Lakhveer, CRPF

15. Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal, CRPF

16. CT/GD Malkit Singh, CRPF

17. JC-492279P, Subedar Mohan Ram, 20 JAT, Indian Army

18. 04823-K, Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal, Commanding Officer, INS Kolkata, Indian Navy

19. 36412, Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans, Flying (Pilot), Indian Air Force

20. 953327, Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai, Indian Air Force

21.IC-82035A, Major Kunal, The Army Service Corps, 1 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army

22. IC-81258L, Major Ashish Dahiya, The Corps Of Engineers, 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army