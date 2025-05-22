President Confers Six Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras During Defence Investiture Ceremony

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Phase-I of Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.
The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery and total disregard to personal safety in the line of duty. The list of awardees in the order of presentation is as follows:
SHAURYA CHAKRA
1. IC-76052K, Major (Now Lt Col) Vijay Verma, The Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles
2. 81234, Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar, CRPF
3. 105053113, Inspector/GD Jeffrey Hmingchullo, CRPF
4. 31215, Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane, Vayu Sena Medal, Flying (Pilot), Indian Air Force
5. 32754, Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Flying (Pilot), Indian Air Force
6. SPO-825, Special Police Officer Abdul Latif, The Jammu And Kashmir Police
7. JC-583083P, Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia, 5th Battalion, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, Indian Army
8. IC-63508Y, Colonel Pawan Singh, 666 Army Aviation Squadron (R&O), Indian Army
9. JC-288663P, Naib Subedar (Now Subedar) P Pabin Singha, The Regiment Of Artillery, 56 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
10. IC-83064F, Major Sahil Randhawa, The Regiment Of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
11. IC-75329L, Major (Now Lt Col) CVS Nikhil, 21st Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Indian Army
12. IC-81185K, Major Tripatpreet Singh, The Army Service Corps, 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
13. 44003-F, Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav, Aeo, INS Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy
14. Deputy Commandant Lakhveer, CRPF
15. Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal, CRPF
16. CT/GD Malkit Singh, CRPF
17. JC-492279P, Subedar Mohan Ram, 20 JAT, Indian Army
18. 04823-K, Commodore Sharad Sinsunwal, Commanding Officer, INS Kolkata, Indian Navy
19. 36412, Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans, Flying (Pilot), Indian Air Force
20. 953327, Sergeant Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai, Indian Air Force
21.IC-82035A, Major Kunal, The Army Service Corps, 1 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
22. IC-81258L, Major Ashish Dahiya, The Corps Of Engineers, 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
23. 5852332P, Havildar Prakash Tamang, The 9th Gorkha Rifles, 32 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
24. IC-83753H, Major Satender Dhankar, The Armoured Corps, 4 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
25. AR-446P, Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon, 4 Assam Rifles, Indian Army
26. JC-414610L, Subedar Vikas Tomar, 1 Para (Special Forces), Indian Army
KIRTI CHAKRA
1. IC-82153N, Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, The Maratha Light Infantry, 56 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
2. IC-83449Y, Major Manjit, The Punjab Regiment, 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
SHAURYA CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)
1. IC-78151L, Major Aashish Dhonchak, Sena Medal, The Sikh Light Infantry, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
2. 4494574P, Sepoy Pardeep Singh, The Sikh Light Infantry, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
3. 20002941F, Havildar Rohit Kumar, The Dogra Regiment, High Altitude Warfare School, Indian Army
4. Shri Pawan Kumar, CT/GD, CRPF
5. Shri Devan C, CT/GD, CRPF
6. EXGS-178067A OEM GDE-1, Vijayan Kutty G, BRO
7. IC-85773P, Captain Deepak Singh, The Corps Of Signals, 48 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
KIRTI CHAKRA (POSTHUMOUS)
1. 9121885W, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, The Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry, 63 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
2. IC-67028M, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Sena Medal, The Sikh Light Infantry, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Indian Army
3. KPS-185686, Deputy Superintendent Of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, The Jammu And Kashmir Police
4. 15240290F, Naik Dilwar Khan, The Regiment Of Artillery, 28 Rashtriya Rifles
The bravery, which has been awarded, was displayed during various operations related to counter-terror/counter-insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East. Dreaded terrorists were neutralised and apprehended during these operations, and arms and ammunition were recovered.
The Indian Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, resulting in the surrender of pirates and the rescue of hostages, while also demonstrating bravery during fire-fighting operations on a burning oil tanker.
Awardees from the Indian Air Force showed utmost courage in life-threatening circumstances during the rescue of aircraft while maneuvering away from civilian areas to avoid any loss of life or property.
The gallant act of CRPF officers was performed in various operations in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Maoist insurgents were apprehended and weapons recovered.