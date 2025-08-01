ETV Bharat / bharat

'By Promoting Research And Innovation, You Can The Shape Future Of The Country': President Murmu

Dhanbad: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon the country's brightest young minds to harness their technical education for the greater good of society, urging them not to limit their achievements to personal success alone.

The President was addressing the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad, where she released a customised postal stamp, including a special cover of the institute, which would commemorate its 100 glorious years.

"Bright young minds should shape India’s future and play a leading role in solving social and national issues. Use technology for building a just India, a green India, where development does not come at the cost of the environment and nature,” the President said, addressing the convocation.

“Whatever you do in future, it should reflect your empathy, excellence and ethics along with intelligence. Innovation driven by compassion, not just innovation, makes the world better,” she added.

The President said, “Today is an important day for the students of IIT-ISM. You are ready to bring positive change to the world by getting an education from a world-class institute. This journey can be in the direction of job, higher education, innovation or entrepreneurship." She congratulated the students, their parents, teachers and mentors who supported them in their journey.

She praised IIT-ISM's glorious legacy of 100 years, and said, "This institute was established with the aim of preparing experts in the field of mining and geology. Over time, it has expanded its academic scope and has become a leading centre of higher education and research." She also underlined the contribution of the institute to technological development and innovation.