'By Promoting Research And Innovation, You Can The Shape Future Of The Country': President Murmu

Dhanbad: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon the country's brightest young minds to harness their technical education for the greater good of society, urging them not to limit their achievements to personal success alone.
The President was addressing the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad, where she released a customised postal stamp, including a special cover of the institute, which would commemorate its 100 glorious years.
"Bright young minds should shape India’s future and play a leading role in solving social and national issues. Use technology for building a just India, a green India, where development does not come at the cost of the environment and nature,” the President said, addressing the convocation.
“Whatever you do in future, it should reflect your empathy, excellence and ethics along with intelligence. Innovation driven by compassion, not just innovation, makes the world better,” she added.
The President said, “Today is an important day for the students of IIT-ISM. You are ready to bring positive change to the world by getting an education from a world-class institute. This journey can be in the direction of job, higher education, innovation or entrepreneurship." She congratulated the students, their parents, teachers and mentors who supported them in their journey.
She praised IIT-ISM's glorious legacy of 100 years, and said, "This institute was established with the aim of preparing experts in the field of mining and geology. Over time, it has expanded its academic scope and has become a leading centre of higher education and research." She also underlined the contribution of the institute to technological development and innovation.
The President said that India is moving confidently towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He called upon the students to become the forerunners of this development journey. She emphasised, "Developed India means a nation where every person gets equal opportunity, dignity and a better standard of living. Your education should not be limited to technical excellence but should be linked to nation-building."
She said, "By promoting research and innovation, you can shape the future of the country."
The President described the students as the charioteers and creators of India's historic transformation. She said, "Expand your thoughts, elevate them and empower them to serve humanity." In the end, she wished all the students a bright and meaningful future.
Murmu was the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014. On Thursday, Murmu attended the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, which marked the graduation of the institute's first MBBS batch, admitted in 2019. The President reached Ranchi on Thursday evening and spent the night at the Raj Bhavan.
