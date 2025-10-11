ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Offer Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple, Attend Gujarat Vidyapith Convocation Today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will perform aarti at the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka on Saturday and attend the 71st convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith as the chief guest in Ahmedabad.

On the second day of her visit to Gujarat, she offered prayers at the Somnath Temple and paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the temple.

In a post on X, the President's Secretariat said, "President Droupadi Murmu performed Darshan and Puja at the Somnath temple in Gujarat. She also paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the temple."

Later in the day, the President reached Sasan-Gir and enjoyed a lion safari inside the Gir National Park, the only surviving abode of Asiatic lions. She then interacted with members of the Siddi community, a tribal group with African roots, at 'Sinh Sadan' at Sasan-Gir, the headquarters of the national park.

The Siddi community is an Indo-African group, descended from East Africans brought to the subcontinent as slaves, soldiers and sailors, and now recognised as a Scheduled Tribe. In Gujarat, the majority of them are settled in villages close to the national park.