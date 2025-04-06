President Murmu Embarks On State Visit To Portugal, Slovakia Amid Shifting Global Trade Dynamics

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu set off on a state visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic on Sunday, marking the first such visit in nearly three decades.

Her tour comes at a time of significant global economic change, with trade tariffs recently imposed by the United States reshaping international commerce and India's growing engagement with Europe.

In February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners visited India. New Delhi has expressed hope of finalising the India-EU free trade agreement this year.

In a tweet on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu emplanes on state visits to Portugal and the Slovak Republic. These are the first state visits to either country by the President of India in more than 25 years. The visits will further expand India's multi-faceted engagement with two important EU partners."

Murmu's two-day "landmark" visit to Portugal, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Lisbon, comes 27 years after an Indian president last visited the nation. President Murmu will engage in meetings with top leadership including Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister LuÃ­s Montenegro and Assembly Speaker Dr José Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

Mayor of Lisbon Carlos Manuel Félix Moedas will host a special event for President Murmu. She will also attend a banquet hosted by President Sousa. "Trade between India and Portugal is valued at USD 1.5 billion and has been growing steadily with a 50 per cent increase over the last five years," said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday while briefing the press about the visit.

"We are seeing expansion in cooperation across renewable energy, IT, pharmaceuticals, education, tourism, and defence," he had said. He also said that Portugal has always played a very important role in deepening the India-EU partnership.

Asked about the possibility of the discussions on India-EU free trade agreement, Lal had said, "Yes, the areas of mutual interest will be discussed." "In 2000, during the Portuguese Presidency, the first India-EU Summit was hosted by them. Also in 2021, the first-ever Leaders' Summit between India and the EU, where all the leaders from all individual EU partner countries attended this summit. So the India-Portugal relationship has a very strong element of India-EU partnership," Lal had said.

During her visit to Portugal, President Murmu will interact with a cross-section of Indian community members including researchers working in various Portuguese institutions.

The Indian community in Portugal numbers approximately 1,25,000, including over 35,000 Indian nationals and 90,000 persons of Indian origin. The community, spread across Lisbon, Algarve, and Porto, has become an integral part of Portugal's social and economic landscape.

President Murmu will also offer floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the 'Alameda Mahatma Gandhi' (Avenue). She will also attend a community reception before moving to her second leg of the visit to the Slovak Republic on April 9 and 10.

"There are deep connections, especially with Sanskrit studies in Slovakia. Mahatma Gandhi's works have been translated into Slovak, and Slovakia offered valuable support during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine in 2022," Lal noted.

During her visit to Slovakia, President Murmu will hold delegation-level talks and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the Speaker of the National Council Richard Rasi.

Her engagements include a visit to the state-of-the-art Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) facility in Nitra, a testament to the strong industrial ties between Slovakia and India. Inaugurated in 2018, the JLR plant has a capacity to produce 1,50,000 vehicles annually, with an investment of Euro 1.4 billion.

As part of her diplomatic tour, President Murmu will participate in a traditional bread and salt ceremony, an ancient Slovak custom symbolizing life and health. She will also meet Indian community members in Slovakia. There are around 6,000 Indians living and working in the Central European nation.