President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Teachers' Awards 2025 On Outstanding Educators

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the prestigious National Teacher Awards 2025 on Friday, Teachers’ Day, honouring 45 outstanding educators from across the country. Selected through a rigorous three-stage process involving district, state, and national levels, the awardees represent 27 states and 7 union territories.

These teachers have been recognised for their exceptional dedication, innovation, and significant contribution to improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of their students.

ETV Bharat has reached out to several of the awardees from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Assam

Debajit Ghosh Debajit Ghosh from Assam, the Principal of Namchang Tea Estate Model School, received the President's award on Friday. He has led by example and become an inspiration to hundreds of students, who once shied away from coming to the school or attending classes. The journey for him has not been a joyride.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Two teachers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been honoured with the prestigious National Teacher's Award 2025. Maram Pavitra, a biology teacher at Zilla Parishad High School, Penpahad, Suryapet district, Telangana and Madabathula Tirumala Sridevi, Principal and Biology teacher at Pandit Nehru GVMC Municipal High School, Bhimunipatnam, Visakhapatnam district, are known for their unique teaching approaches.

Bihar

Pramod Kumar, senior teacher and Head of the Biology Department at Sainik School, Nalanda, is one of the three teachers from Bihar who received the prestigious awards. The other two teachers from the state are Kumari Nidhi from Primary School Suhagi, Kishanganj and Dilip Kumar from Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Supaul.

Kerala

Two educators -- Kishorkumar MS, a teacher at Kallara Vocational Higher Secondary School, and Dr BS Manoj, Senior Professor at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) from Kerala, who left a mark with their innovative teaching practices, received the awards. Kishorkumar was chosen in the school education category, while Dr Manoj was selected for the award in the higher education category.

Read More

Delhi

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, the only teacher from Delhi among the winners of the National Teachers' Award-2025. Jha has served the Rohini Sector-8 school as principal since 2015 and remained a strong leader for over 3,200 students: 1,500 boys and 1,700 girls. His main focus was to make the institution a centre of collaboration between teachers, students, parents and administrators.

Punjab

Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School in Jandiali village, is one of the awardees.

Singh, a double M.A. and B.Ed., is known to have brought significant transformation to the school since joining in 2006, making the institution a model for other government educational institutions to follow.

Chhattisgarh

Dr Pragya Singh, a teacher at Hanoda Middle School and Santosh Kumar, currently teaching at PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Korba's Chhuri, are the winners from Chhattisgarh.

Singh has made Mathematics interesting for her students by teaching them the subject through snakes and ladders and other indoor games.

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia has spent years creating practical models to eliminate children's fear of science. His approach has always been rooted in innovation. He uses waste materials like old slippers, straws, and discarded items to build models to explain complex topics.

Read More

Haryana and Chandigarh

Sunita Dhul, a teacher at PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sonepat and Praveen Kumari, a TGT (Social Science) at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh, received the awards. Dhul has trained around 14,000 students in the nuances of first aid and life-saving skills in the last 29 years.

Odisha

Two teachers from Odisha- Basanta Kumar Rana and Tarun Kumar Dash - have received the awards.

Dash (40), a primary teacher at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, has devoted over 11 years of his 16-year teaching career at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in the tribal-dominated aspirational district of Koraput.