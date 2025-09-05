President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Teachers' Awards 2025 On Outstanding Educators

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the prestigious National Teacher Awards 2025 on Friday, Teachers’ Day, honouring 45 outstanding educators from across the country. Selected through a rigorous three-stage process involving district, state, and national levels, the awardees represent 27 states and 7 union territories.
These teachers have been recognised for their exceptional dedication, innovation, and significant contribution to improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of their students.
ETV Bharat has reached out to several of the awardees from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Assam
Debajit Ghosh Debajit Ghosh from Assam, the Principal of Namchang Tea Estate Model School, received the President's award on Friday. He has led by example and become an inspiration to hundreds of students, who once shied away from coming to the school or attending classes. The journey for him has not been a joyride. Read More
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Two teachers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been honoured with the prestigious National Teacher's Award 2025. Maram Pavitra, a biology teacher at Zilla Parishad High School, Penpahad, Suryapet district, Telangana and Madabathula Tirumala Sridevi, Principal and Biology teacher at Pandit Nehru GVMC Municipal High School, Bhimunipatnam, Visakhapatnam district, are known for their unique teaching approaches. Read More
Bihar
Pramod Kumar, senior teacher and Head of the Biology Department at Sainik School, Nalanda, is one of the three teachers from Bihar who received the prestigious awards. The other two teachers from the state are Kumari Nidhi from Primary School Suhagi, Kishanganj and Dilip Kumar from Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Supaul. Read More
Kerala
Two educators -- Kishorkumar MS, a teacher at Kallara Vocational Higher Secondary School, and Dr BS Manoj, Senior Professor at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) from Kerala, who left a mark with their innovative teaching practices, received the awards. Kishorkumar was chosen in the school education category, while Dr Manoj was selected for the award in the higher education category.
Delhi
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, the only teacher from Delhi among the winners of the National Teachers' Award-2025. Jha has served the Rohini Sector-8 school as principal since 2015 and remained a strong leader for over 3,200 students: 1,500 boys and 1,700 girls. His main focus was to make the institution a centre of collaboration between teachers, students, parents and administrators. Read More
Punjab
Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School in Jandiali village, is one of the awardees.
Singh, a double M.A. and B.Ed., is known to have brought significant transformation to the school since joining in 2006, making the institution a model for other government educational institutions to follow. Read More
Chhattisgarh
Dr Pragya Singh, a teacher at Hanoda Middle School and Santosh Kumar, currently teaching at PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Korba's Chhuri, are the winners from Chhattisgarh.
Singh has made Mathematics interesting for her students by teaching them the subject through snakes and ladders and other indoor games. Read More
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia has spent years creating practical models to eliminate children's fear of science. His approach has always been rooted in innovation. He uses waste materials like old slippers, straws, and discarded items to build models to explain complex topics.
Haryana and Chandigarh
Sunita Dhul, a teacher at PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sonepat and Praveen Kumari, a TGT (Social Science) at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh, received the awards. Dhul has trained around 14,000 students in the nuances of first aid and life-saving skills in the last 29 years. Read More
Odisha
Two teachers from Odisha- Basanta Kumar Rana and Tarun Kumar Dash - have received the awards.
Dash (40), a primary teacher at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, has devoted over 11 years of his 16-year teaching career at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in the tribal-dominated aspirational district of Koraput. Read More
Maharashtra
The three awardees from Maharashtra are Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin from Zilla Parishad High School, Ardhapur of Nanded, Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale from Dayanand College of Arts, Latur and Sonia Vikas Kapoor from Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Mumbai.
Addressing dropout rates, preparing music books in Braille for visually challenged students and developing activity-based teaching-learning methods are the initiatives that brought recognition to these teachers. Read More
Madhya Pradesh
Two teachers from Madhya Pradesh -- Sheela Patel, who teaches at the Government Primary School in Devran village of Damoh district and Bherulal Osara, teacher at a government school in Kheria village received awards this year. Read More
Jammu and Kashmir
Kuldeep Gupta, a lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School Jindrah in Jammu, received the National Award.
Born to a modest family in Bishnah, Gupta completed his early schooling in Jammu. His father, Banarsi Lal Gupta, was working for Military Engineering Services (MES), the engineering wing of the Indian Army. Read More
Karnataka
Madhusudan, who teaches at the Government Higher Primary School, Hinakal in Mysuru, received the award.
Madhusudan had studied in Navodaya School and wanted to replicate its teaching-learning model in the rural areas so as to improve the quality of education here. After completing his Master in English, he started his career as an assistant teacher at Keremanuganahalli Higher Primary School in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district in 2008. He was later transferred to Muddanahalli Primary School and has been working at Hinakal Government Higher Primary School in Mysuru taluk for the last six years. Read More
Jharkhand
Shweta Sharma, a teacher at Vivekananda Government Middle School, Deoghar in Jharkhand, was felicitated at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. She studies foreign teaching methods every day to give a good education to the children. Read More
Rajasthan
Neelam Yadav, principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Tapukada, in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, received the award. Under the award, Yadav will receive a silver medal, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Read More
Tamil Nadu
Two distinguished teachers from Tamil Nadu, Vijayalakshmi V of Bharathiyar Centenary Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Tiruppur, and Revathy Parameswaran of P.S. Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, Chennai, were among the teachers who received the awards.
Revathi Parameswaran, a mathematics teacher with over 34 years of teaching experience, has served as the headmaster of the school for the past eight years, leading with a strong vision to innovate and improve math education. Read More
Uttarakhand
Manjubala, a teacher of a remote school in the Barakot block of Uttarakhand's Champawat, received the award. Manjubala has been the headmistress of Churani Primary School since 2005, helped upgrade the school to English medium, a first in the district. Read More
West Bengal
Tanushree Das, the headmistress of Kuchlachati Primary School near Hijli in Kharagpur, under the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, has received the award. A recipient of the state government's best teacher award, Shiksha Ratna, in 2020, her initiative has brought unprecedented progress in the school. She also encourages students to get involved in various creative activities. Read More
Other States and UTs
From the Union Territories, awardees include Kandhan Kumaresan of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Aberdeen (Andaman & Nicobar Islands); Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai from GUPS Bhensroad, Daman (Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu); Ibrahim S of Govt Junior Basic School, Moola Androth (Lakshadweep); and Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan of Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School, Puducherry.
Representing Gujarat are Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya of Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Rajkot, and Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma of Primary School Vavdi, near Gandhipura, Kheda.
From Himachal Pradesh, Shashi Paul of Govt Model Centre, Primary Shamror School, Solan has been recognised.
The Northeastern states’ awardees include Nang Ekthani Mounglang from Government Secondary School Pachin, Papum Pare (Arunachal Pradesh); Koijam Machasana of Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West (Manipur); Dr Heipor Uni Bang of K.B. Memorial Secondary School, Wapung (Meghalaya); Peleno Petenilhu of John Government Higher Secondary School, Viswema (Nagaland); Karma Tempo Ethenpa of PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Mangan (Sikkim); and Bidisha Majumder of Hariananda English Medium High School, Gomati (Tripura), among others.