ETV Bharat / bharat

From Remote Islands to Metros: India’s Top Nurses Get National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda and Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare were also present on the occasion.

From Remote Islands to Metros: India’s Top Nurses Get National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025
From Remote Islands to Metros: India’s Top Nurses Get National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 (X/@JPNadda)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to 15 nursing professionals from across the country on Friday (May 30) at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The award was given to them in recognition of their meritorious services in various categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse.

From the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu), Raziya Beegum P B (Lakshadweep), and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra). In the LHV category, Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.

Under the Nurse category, the award was conferred on Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena P D (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), Ms V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), L S Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu), and Doli Biswas (West Bengal).

From Remote Islands to Metros: India’s Top Nurses Get National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025
List of awardees (PIB)

The ceremony acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of nurses who have played a crucial role in strengthening India’s healthcare system, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel were also present on the occasion.

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the health ministry in 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of nurses.

Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation’s gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to 15 nursing professionals from across the country on Friday (May 30) at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The award was given to them in recognition of their meritorious services in various categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse.

From the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu), Raziya Beegum P B (Lakshadweep), and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra). In the LHV category, Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.

Under the Nurse category, the award was conferred on Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena P D (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), Ms V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), L S Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu), and Doli Biswas (West Bengal).

From Remote Islands to Metros: India’s Top Nurses Get National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025
List of awardees (PIB)

The ceremony acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of nurses who have played a crucial role in strengthening India’s healthcare system, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel were also present on the occasion.

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the health ministry in 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of nurses.

Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation’s gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROUPADI MURMUAWARD FROM NURSESFLORENCE NIGHTINGALE AWARDS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.