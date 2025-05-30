ETV Bharat / bharat

From Remote Islands to Metros: India’s Top Nurses Get National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to 15 nursing professionals from across the country on Friday (May 30) at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The award was given to them in recognition of their meritorious services in various categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse.

From the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu), Raziya Beegum P B (Lakshadweep), and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra). In the LHV category, Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.

Under the Nurse category, the award was conferred on Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena P D (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), Ms V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), L S Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu), and Doli Biswas (West Bengal).