President Droupadi Murmu Attends Ceremonial Change-Over of Army Guard Battalion

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 10 hours ago

The 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment handed over command to the 1st Battalion of the 5th Gorkha Rifles after the completion of the tenure at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. President Murmu thanked the officers of the Sikh Regiment and welcomed the 1st Battalion of the 5th Gorkha Rifles.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday wherein the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, on completion of its tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles.

In her brief remarks on the occasion, the President appreciated the officers and soldiers of the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment for following the highest standards of military traditions and for performing their duty with complete dedication at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She welcomed the 1st Battalion of the 5th Gorkha Rifles and expressed confidence that they will set a new benchmark in Rashtrapati Bhavan during their tenure following their glorious history of 166 years. Different Infantry units of the Army function as the Ceremonial Army Guard in Rashtrapati Bhavan on a rotational basis.

The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at various important events such as the Guard of Honours to the dignitaries, the Republic Day Parade, the Independence Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Ceremony among others.

Way back on May 22, 1858, the 1st Battalion of the 5th Gorkha Rifles was raised. The regiment took part in both World Wars and was recognised for numerous valiant deeds with awards.

