President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Odisha on Four-Day Visit; to Witness Puri Rath Yatra on Sunday

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : President Droupadi Murmu arrived in the Bhubaneswar capital city here on Saturday on a 4-day visit to Odisha. Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were among the dignitaries who received the President upon her arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the city.

Later, the President took part in a programme held on the occasion of the 96th death anniversary of 'Utkalamani' Pandit Gopabandhu Das today. On the second day of her visit on July 7, the President is scheduled to witness the Rath Yatra which will be held in the temple town of Puri.

After returning from Puri on 8th July, she will visit Khandagiri-Udayagiri caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture the next day. The President will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign.

Murmu will grace the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar on July 9. However, 6 additional DCPs, 15 ACPs, 25 inspectors, 100 officers, 4 special tactical teams and bomb squads will be deployed for the President's visit.