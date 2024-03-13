President Droupadi Murmu Approves Uttarakhand UCC Bill 2024

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code or UCC Bill has received an approval from President Droupadi Murmu. Now after the rules are made it will be implemented across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself posted this confirmation on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It is a moment of great joy and pride for all the people of the state that the Uniform Civil Code Bill passed by our government in the Uttarakhand Assembly has been approved by the respected President Droupadi Murmu.

"Certainly, with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code law in the state, along with providing equal rights to all citizens, the oppression of women will also be curbed. Uniform Civil Code will play an important role in promoting harmony by proving the importance of social equality in the state. As per the vision of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is determined to protect the interests of the citizens and maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand," Dhami said in the post on X.

Key points of UCC

After the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, marriage registration will be mandatory. If people do not get the registration done, they will not be given the benefit of government facilities

There will be complete ban on second marriage as long as husband and wife are alive

Apart from this, if one of the married couple changes his religion without the consent of the other, then the other person will have full right to divorce him or her and take maintenance

In all religions the minimum age for marriage has been set at 21 years for boys and 18 years for girls

In case of divorce or domestic dispute between husband and wife, the custody of the child up to five years of age will remain with the mother

In all religions, husband and wife have been given equal rights to get divorce

There will be a ban on the practice of Halala and Iddat prevalent in the Muslim community

and prevalent in the Muslim community Daughters will be given equal rights in property in all religions and communities

There will be no difference between legitimate and illegitimate children for property rights

Illegitimate children will also be counted among the biological children of that couple

After the death of a person, his wife and children will be given equal rights in his property

Along with wife and children, parents will also have equal rights in property

At the same time, the child growing in the womb of a woman has been officially protected in the property

Registration will also be mandatory for live-in relationships in Uttarakhand

After registration, the registrar will inform the couple's parents or guardian

Apart from this, children born during live-in relationship will be considered as legitimate children of that couple. That child will get all the rights of a biological child

Recently the Uttarakhand government had called a special session of the Assembly and got the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code 2024 Bill passed by the House. Uttarakhand will become the first state in India, where UCC will be implemented.

In the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand, current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had raised the issue of UCC and had promised the public during election campaign that if BJP wins the polls, they will bring UCC in the hill state.

Dhami had formed a five-member committee under the Chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee received several suggestions and after studying, the final draft of the UCC Bill was prepared, which was passed by the Dhami-led government in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7.