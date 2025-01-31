ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Aims For Farm Sector Modernisation, Self-Reliance: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is working towards modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector while focusing on boosting farmers' income.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Murmu highlighted that India achieved a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24.

"We aim to achieve modernisation and self-reliance in the agriculture sector," she said, adding that the government is dedicated to ensuring better returns for farmers.

The President mentioned that Rs 41,000 crore was distributed to millions of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in recent months. She also mentioned the approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University to promote prosperity through cooperatives.

"In recent years, cooperative societies have also expanded in urban areas. Various initiatives taken for economic empowerment of the cooperative sector are creating numerous employment opportunities," she said.

The year 2025 is being celebrated as the International Year of Cooperatives, and India will play a significant role in this global initiative. Among key initiatives, Murmu highlighted the approval of a National Mission on Oilseeds to boost production and achieve self-reliance in edible oils.