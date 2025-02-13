ETV Bharat / bharat

Essential For Govt Departments To Modernise To Cater To Ever-Rising Public Expectation: President

New Delhi: It is essential for government departments to modernise their systems by making the best use of emerging technologies to cater to the ever-rising expectations of the public for efficiency in service delivery, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Addressing a group of probationers from different government services, she asked them to keep abreast of advanced technologies, and skills and strive to create more citizen-centric, efficient and transparent governance systems.

The probationers from the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Post and Telecommunication (Finance and Accounts) Service, Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts) and the Indian Postal Service had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

There is an ever-rising expectation among the public for greater speed and efficiency in service delivery, along with increased transparency and accountability, the president said.

"To cater to these requirements, it is essential for government departments to modernise and digitise their systems by making the best use of emerging technologies," Murmu said. Such technologies include machine learning, data analytics, blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, she added.

Addressing the probationers from the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Post and Telecommunication (Finance and Accounts) Service and the Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), the president said a strong public financial management system was the foundation of good governance.