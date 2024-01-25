Loading...

President Murmu confers 31 with Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards series

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Three persons including two from Mizoram and one from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday have posthumously been awarded with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak on the eve of the Republic Day celebration.

Two from Mizoram, one each in Goa, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andaman, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand has been conferred with the award, 2 each from Kerala, Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, 3 awards conferred to Maharashtra among others.

President Draupadi Murmu has approved Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak-2023 to Master Anthony Vanmawia and Ms. Melody Lalremruati from Mizoram and Sooraj R from the Central Reserve Police Force posthumously.

Announcing the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 on 31 persons, the Home Ministry said that seven persons have been awarded with Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and 21 persons have been awarded with Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to people for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Persons of all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The decoration of the award medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance is presented to the awardees in due course by the respective Union Ministries, Organizations and State Government to which the award belongs.

The seven winners of the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak include Sahil Bisso Lad (Goa), Kajal Kumari (Jharkhand), Naveen Kumar D (Telangana), Vinod Kumar (Border Roads Organisation), Havildar Shera Ram(Ministry of Defence), Mukesh Kumar (National Disaster Response Force) and Naresh Kumar (National Investigation Agency).

The 21 achievers of the Jeevan Raksha Padak include MS Anil Kumar (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Jeetam Parameswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Samarjit Basumatary (Assam), Sudesh Kumar (Chandigarh), Justin George (Kerala), Wilson (Kerala), Padma Thinlass (Ladakh), Mohd Afzal (Ladakh), Adika Rajaram Patil (Maharashtra), Priyanka Bharat Kale (Maharashtra), Sonali Sunil Balode (Maharashtra), Maria Michael A (Tamil Nadu), S Vijayakumar (Tamil Nadu), Naresh Joshi (Uttarakhand), Arjun Malik (Border Roads Organisation), Amit Kumar Singh (Border Security Force), Sher Singh (Central Industrial Security Force), Sonu Sharma (Central Industrial Security Force), Abdul Hameed (Ministry of Defence), Sunil Kumar Mishra (Ministry of Defence) and Shashikant Kumar (Ministry of Railways).

