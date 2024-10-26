India's Development Can't Be Imagined Sans Tribal Participation: President Murmu

Bhilai: Addressing the convocation in Bhilai IIT on Saturday, President Droupadi Murumu said the development of the country could not be imagined without the participation of the tribal society.

"Today there is a need to take the people of the tribal society along. Bhilai IIT and AIIMS are working together in the field of health and service. Both institutes have jointly developed an app to help common people. Bhilai IIT is working for the development of tribal communities. It is very pleasing to see the work being done in Chhattisgarh for tribal development. Education should be practical as well as inclusive. It is a good thing that Bhilai is continuously moving forward in this direction," the President said.

She further said one remains a student throughout life by keeping the learning window open. Bhilai Steel Plant has made a big contribution to modern India. Children coming out of Bhilai would now work for the future of the country.

Highlighting the prestigious institution's global presence, she said it was also working towards the progress of the country and the world by continuously improving in the field of digitisation. India's identity was continuously getting stronger in the global arena. India was on the cusp of the digital revolution and was steadily progressing in technology innovation. The IIT graduates would make India proud by making invaluable contributions in the digital arena.

Chhattisgarh governor Ramen Deka, while addressing the students at the convocation, said the state was doing excellent in the field of education and research and the students were leaving their marks all over the world.

"Indian women no longer need any introduction as they are doing great for the country by occupying high positions. We are fortunate that a woman is also helming the highest seat in the country. These remarkable decisions show we are no longer behind anyone," Deka said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was also on the podium, said whoever had the power of technology would make his name in the world with his work. The need for technology in our lives was constantly increasing and Bhilai IIT was incessantly working in the field of technological invention. Students should take pride in being the alumni of this institute.

Wishing the best to the students, he further said the future of modern India was prepared in Bhilai IIT. The state government would continue supporting the institution.

Chhattisgarh's first IIT park will be built in Bhilai and the state government worked together to establish Vidya Samiksha Kendra to make the curriculum employment-oriented apart from nourishing the children of Bastar struck by malnutrition.