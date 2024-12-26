ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar On 17 Children For Excellence In Various Fields

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to an awardee, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, recognising their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements in various fields, including art, culture and sports.

The award honours extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.

The honourees -- seven boys and 10 girls selected from 14 states and Union territories -- were presented with a medal, certificate and a citation booklet as part of their recognition. Among them was Keya Hatkar, a 14-year-old author and disability advocate who was recognised for her excellence in art and culture.

Despite living with spinal muscular atrophy, she has become a bestselling author and founded initiatives like "IMPOSSIBLE" and "SMA-ART", which promote inclusivity and disability awareness. Ayaan Sajad, a 12-year-old Sufi singer from Kashmir, was honoured for his soulful contributions to Kashmiri music and culture.

His songs, including hits like "Beder Dad Chane," have gained widespread popularity on social media, inspiring young people to connect with their roots. Vyas Om Jignesh, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy, was honoured for his dedication to Sanskrit literature, having memorised over 5,000 shlokas and performed in more than 500 shows across India.